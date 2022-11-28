CNB Financial Co. (CCNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.38 on Monday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $557.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at $253,823.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

