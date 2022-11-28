Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SF stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 70.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,223,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

