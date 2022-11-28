Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Stifel Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.0 %
SF stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.
SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.
