FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGFPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
FG Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of FGFPP stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
