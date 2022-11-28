Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE HY opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of research firms have weighed in on HY. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 142.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

