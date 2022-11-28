HireQuest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

HireQuest Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Analysts predict that HireQuest will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HQI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HireQuest by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HireQuest by 64.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

