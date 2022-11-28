Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $15.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $367.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.69.
Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
