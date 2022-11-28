MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 15th

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 11.95%. Research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MVBF shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $30.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $432,781.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 47.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 276.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

