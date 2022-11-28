Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
Element Solutions Price Performance
NYSE ESI opened at $19.45 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
