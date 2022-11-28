Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $19.45 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.