Atrion Co. (ATRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.15 on December 15th

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Atrion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $604.41 on Monday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $542.10 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.76.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atrion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

