Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $38.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $190.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.05. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.