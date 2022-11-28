Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.68. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

