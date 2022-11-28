FLEX LNG Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.7%.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNG. Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

