LCNB Corp. (LCNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LCNB stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.71. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth $276,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

