Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of EMCF stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emclaire Financial stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.69% of Emclaire Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

