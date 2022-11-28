Fulton Financial Co. Announces None Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

