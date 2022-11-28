Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Star Equity Price Performance
STRRP stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.60.
Star Equity Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRRP)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.