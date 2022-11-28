Vontier Co. (VNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Vontier Trading Up 0.9 %

VNT opened at $19.58 on Monday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

