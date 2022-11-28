StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.
StoneCo Stock Down 1.2 %
STNE opened at $10.31 on Monday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,121,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $51,661,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,766,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in StoneCo by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
