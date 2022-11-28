StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

STNE opened at $10.31 on Monday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.15.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,121,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $51,661,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,766,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in StoneCo by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

