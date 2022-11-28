Citigroup Lowers NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Price Target to $2.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

NuCana Stock Performance

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. NuCana has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in NuCana during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

