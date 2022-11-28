Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTYGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BECTY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bechtle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bechtle from €58.00 ($59.18) to €51.00 ($52.04) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bechtle from €47.00 ($47.96) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Bechtle has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

