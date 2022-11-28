Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($56.07) to €46.10 ($47.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($30.61) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.34.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $6.64 on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

