Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

UNCY opened at $0.67 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.