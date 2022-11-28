UBS Group Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Sell

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 2.3 %
Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.