UBS Group Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Sell

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $47,995,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 711,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 218.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after buying an additional 532,763 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

