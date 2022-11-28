Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

