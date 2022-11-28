BMO Capital Markets Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $450.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.60.

DE stock opened at $441.47 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Deere & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

