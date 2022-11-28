Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,276,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

