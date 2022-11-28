Citigroup Trims MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price to $16.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.75 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

