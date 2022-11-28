Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMGO. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Imago BioSciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,262,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $57,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 229,065 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.