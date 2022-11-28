Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMGO. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.