Morgan Stanley Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $145.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

