Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $41.39.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
