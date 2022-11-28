Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

