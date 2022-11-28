AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wedbush from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,423.80.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,562.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,200.79. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,575.28.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

