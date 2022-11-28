Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

