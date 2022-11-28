Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $349,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $315.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $16.20.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.37%.

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

