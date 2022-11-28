Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.93 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.