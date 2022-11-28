Capital Analysts LLC Has $41,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 306.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OGN opened at $25.11 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

