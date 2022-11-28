Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 759 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Enviva by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Price Performance

EVA opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,513,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,010,398.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. acquired 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.18 per share, with a total value of $252,054.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,076,566.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,513,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,010,398.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 322,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,356,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

