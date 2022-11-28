Capital Analysts LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 15.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 215,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $24.43 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

