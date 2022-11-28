Capital Analysts LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $104.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

