Capital Analysts LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,710,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 181.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 126,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 81,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,477,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $80.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

