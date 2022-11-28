USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

