Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $369.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $573.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.