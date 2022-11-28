USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,334 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.2 %

JBHT stock opened at $182.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.25 and its 200 day moving average is $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

