Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Decreased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 392,946 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $81.44 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

