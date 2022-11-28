USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $314.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

