USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,530 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $202,762,000 after purchasing an additional 377,760 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $19,642,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

