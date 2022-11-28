USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $855.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $772.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $858.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

