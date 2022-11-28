B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 3,588 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $134.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

