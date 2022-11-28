USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,227 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after buying an additional 95,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BXP opened at $71.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

