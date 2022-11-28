USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $148.77 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

