Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $125.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

